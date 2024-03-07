The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,799,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 424,638 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Southern were worth $116,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $69.13. 414,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,263. The stock has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.62. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

