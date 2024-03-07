Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Dream Unlimited Price Performance
Dream Unlimited stock traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.35. 2,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.78. Dream Unlimited has a 1-year low of C$16.53 and a 1-year high of C$26.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$824.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.37.
Dream Unlimited Company Profile
