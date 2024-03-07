Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

Dream Unlimited stock traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.35. 2,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.78. Dream Unlimited has a 1-year low of C$16.53 and a 1-year high of C$26.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$824.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.