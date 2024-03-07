iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $13,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $168.43. 94,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,906. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $171.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.91 and a 200 day moving average of $144.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Get Our Latest Report on WCN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.