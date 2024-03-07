iA Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 244.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $39,669,061. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,020.76.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $33.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,138.16. The company had a trading volume of 15,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,423. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,743.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,634.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $24.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

