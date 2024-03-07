iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 80,934 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2,185.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 80,934 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $113.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.69 and a 200 day moving average of $97.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

