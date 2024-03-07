iA Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $15.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $997.26. 116,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $849.34 and a 200 day moving average of $734.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $467.02 and a 1-year high of $998.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.