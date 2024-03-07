Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 31,122 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,489 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,122 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $41,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after buying an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.15. 1,568,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,864,132. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.07. The company has a market capitalization of $177.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $214.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

