Insider Buying: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Director Purchases $18,775.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) Director Waded Cruzado purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.10 per share, for a total transaction of $18,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,759.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $80.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.29. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSHD. TD Cowen began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

