Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scor had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 17.44%.

SCRYY stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. Scor has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

