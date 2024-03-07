Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.250-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Toro also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.31. 190,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,788. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Toro has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $117.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.16.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

TTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Toro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Toro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $164,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874 over the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Toro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,491,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,070,000 after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Toro by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 903,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Toro by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,320,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,750,000 after acquiring an additional 151,811 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Toro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,191,000 after acquiring an additional 64,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Toro by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,350,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

