Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,863 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $34,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,613 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.29.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $778.53. 795,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,039. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $703.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $466.80 and a 12 month high of $783.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

