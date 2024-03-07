iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Stake Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,032 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $35,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 491.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000.

NASDAQ:SUSL traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $92.13. 1,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,963. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.62. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $66.09 and a 1 year high of $92.16. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

