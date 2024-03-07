Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,727 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $31,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,745.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,711,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,002 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 828.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,411,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,989 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,185,052. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average of $71.35.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.