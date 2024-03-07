Image Scan (LON:IGE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.00

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.01), with a volume of 723246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Image Scan Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.72. The company has a market cap of £1.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87.

About Image Scan

Image Scan Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary 3DX-Ray Limited, engages in the manufacture and sale of portable X-ray systems for security and counter-terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Indian Subcontinent, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection products; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening and conveyor systems; metal detection products, including AXIS archway and walk by metal detectors; and blast protection and EOD/IEDD equipment.

