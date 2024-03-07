Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 60,618 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,618 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $20,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SDY stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.16. The stock had a trading volume of 102,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $128.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.26.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

