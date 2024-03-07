Ravi Kunju Sells 134 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) insider Ravi Kunju sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $11,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,750.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ravi Kunju also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 28th, Ravi Kunju sold 121 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $10,121.65.
Shares of ALTR stock opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.93. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.
