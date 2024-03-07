Ravi Kunju Sells 134 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) insider Ravi Kunju sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $11,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,750.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ravi Kunju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Ravi Kunju sold 121 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $10,121.65.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.93. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,029,422,000 after acquiring an additional 932,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,761,445 shares of the software’s stock worth $484,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,424,711 shares of the software’s stock worth $204,039,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,130,550 shares of the software’s stock worth $132,570,000 after purchasing an additional 137,933 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Articles

