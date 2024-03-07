Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 548837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$0.35 target price on shares of Decibel Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Price Performance

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$42.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.06.

(Get Free Report)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.