Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 14,988 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,988 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 56.5% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.81. The stock had a trading volume of 238,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,445. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $92.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.