Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,054 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.60% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $21,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ VONE traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.19 and a 200 day moving average of $209.34. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $173.49 and a 1-year high of $234.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.