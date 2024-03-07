Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 46,899 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,899 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $17,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $236.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,904. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.18 and its 200-day moving average is $211.14. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.63 and a fifty-two week high of $236.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

