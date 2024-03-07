WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $2.13 Million Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

BATS CALF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,453,659 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

