WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 110,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,798,486. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

