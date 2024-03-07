WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 32,549 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.04. The stock had a trading volume of 375,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average is $54.46. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $61.04.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.