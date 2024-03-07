The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $1,603,843.36 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Progressive Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,896. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $196.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.08 and a 200-day moving average of $160.00. The stock has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Progressive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

