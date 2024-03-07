Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Director Daniel C. Keith Sells 30,086 Shares

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $408,567.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sinclair Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBGI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.41. 37,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,301. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05. Sinclair, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.35. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Sinclair

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is -20.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Sinclair by 101.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair by 448.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair by 154.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sinclair by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBGI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

