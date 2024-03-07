Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,026,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,713 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $526,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Zoetis by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 198,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 698,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,466,000 after buying an additional 85,213 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 80,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 2.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $183.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.68. The stock has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

