Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,606,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,621 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.84% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $560,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $178.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.25. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $179.56. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

