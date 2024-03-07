Royal Bank of Canada Sells 89,114 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,025,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.58% of American Water Works worth $622,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $120.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.12 and its 200 day moving average is $127.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $153.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AWK

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.