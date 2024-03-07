Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 398,957 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,091,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 398,957 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.02% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $668,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IJR stock opened at $107.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.