Royal Bank of Canada Sells 598,128 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,811,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 598,128 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 3.67% of Teck Resources worth $810,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 249.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $53,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.96.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.23. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $49.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

