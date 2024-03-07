Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $36,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 817.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Yum China Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.46. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.