Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 55,034 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,034 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Primerica worth $37,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in Primerica by 63.2% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 44,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter valued at about $6,098,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 61.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $302,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI stock opened at $251.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.75. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $155.68 and a one year high of $254.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.64 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.89%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

