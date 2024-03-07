Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 13,701 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 906,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,701 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $38,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $828,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,855.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $234,969.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,170.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $828,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,855.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,125. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $63.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $65.53.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.