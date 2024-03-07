Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Boosted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 31,813 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Micron Technology worth $54,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 25.2% in the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,339,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $91,419,000 after purchasing an additional 269,630 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,543,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $173,067,000 after acquiring an additional 156,118 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,763,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 170,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.95.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $95.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 277,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,186,471. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

