The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 234,194 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,733,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,067,570.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.
- On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.
- On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.
- On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.
- On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 2.0 %
The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
