Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 16,446 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 16,446 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $40,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.65 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.73. The firm has a market cap of $103.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

