Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $42.01 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $42,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,578,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $479,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $200.50 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The company has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.15 and a 200-day moving average of $193.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

