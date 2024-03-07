Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $44,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,055,000 after purchasing an additional 628,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,430,504,000 after buying an additional 388,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,461,000 after buying an additional 1,457,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $152.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.70. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

