Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 478,328 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,775,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,328 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of Coterra Energy worth $48,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $151,999,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.20. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

