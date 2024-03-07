Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $76.74 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,313,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,175 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $76,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $775,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $5,971,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 31.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 260,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 62,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $27.19 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

