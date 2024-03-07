Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $67.04 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 651,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,507 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $67,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after buying an additional 1,112,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,770,000 after buying an additional 769,928 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,975,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,072,730,000 after buying an additional 658,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,252,070,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $210.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $78.51 and a one year high of $214.81. The stock has a market cap of $337.01 billion, a PE ratio of 405.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,743 shares of company stock valued at $32,503,718 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

