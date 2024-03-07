Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 829,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,062 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.83% of Encompass Health worth $55,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EHC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $42,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health stock opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average is $68.15.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EHC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

