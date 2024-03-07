Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cintas were worth $57,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 2,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $625.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $607.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.16. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $636.37. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.