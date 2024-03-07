Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 129,432 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,432 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $64,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,802 shares of company stock worth $4,549,606. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LYB opened at $99.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.93.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.