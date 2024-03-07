Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 25,216 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,216 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.39% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $62,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.32.

CHKP stock opened at $157.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.64 and a 200-day moving average of $145.86.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

