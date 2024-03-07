Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 224,267 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.52% of Haemonetics worth $69,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $77.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.30. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $95.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

