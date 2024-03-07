Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181,457 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.46% of IDEX worth $72,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

Shares of IEX opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.22. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $240.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

