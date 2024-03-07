Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,520,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,017 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Masco were worth $81,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 22.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 27.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,407 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 15.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,404,000 after purchasing an additional 711,988 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 41,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $4,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Masco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $76.44 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $78.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.88.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

