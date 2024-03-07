Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,027,000.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.