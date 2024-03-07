Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 34,421 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,421 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.67 and a 12 month high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.